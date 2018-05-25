Friday’s #PFTPM has a full hour with Mike Pereira

AP

Few understand the NFL rulebook better than Mike Pereira. So at a time when the NFL rulebook will be changing like never before, it makes sense to talk to him.

Talk to him I did on Friday, for a full hour.

The topics ranged from the important to the amusing, including the story behind my favorite photo of Pereira, who is seen on the wrong end of the Wrath of Tuna.

Every minutes of the interview is worth your time. You’ll be entertained, you’ll learn some things, and you’ll emerge with a better understanding of the challenges that officials face.

You’ll also learn about Battlefields2Ballfields, a foundation started by Mike and his wife to help veterans transition from the military to civilian life by getting them involved in officiating. You can (should) make a contribution here, and you also can help the effort by thinking of a veteran you know who may benefit from the program.