J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson helping each other through rehab

The Texans’ two most important players have spent more time together than with their families over the past six months. Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt have rehabbed together, worked out together and supported each other in their comebacks from major injuries.

“It was similar as me,” Watson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “We have the same mindset: Grind and feel like we’re in last place, never get complacent. Each and every day is an opportunity for us to get better, and we know that we have a long way to go to get back to where we were but we understand the process.”

Watson got in some work during the team’s OTAs this week. Watt watched from the side. But both have made progress.

Watt played in five games last season before a tibial plateau fracture ended his season prematurely. He is expected to return in time for training camp.

Watson played seven games before tearing his right ACL last season. He has said he definitely expects to be ready for training camp.