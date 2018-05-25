Jaguars sign second-round pick D.J. Chark

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced the signing of second-round pick D.J. Chark to his rookie contract Friday.

“This is amazing,” Chark Jr. said, via quotes distributed by the team. “It is something you dream about your whole life and to finally put your name on that piece of paper to solidify that you are indeed a player here is a surreal moment. I can’t even put it in words right now.”

The Jaguars now have six of their 2018 draft selections under contract: Chark Jr., third-round safet Ronnie Harrison (Alabama), fourth-round offensive lineman Will Richardson (North Carolina State), sixth-round quarterback Tanner Lee (Nebraska), seventh-round linebacker Leon Jacobs (Wisconsin) and seventh-round punt Logan Cooke (Mississippi State). Only first-round defensive lineman Taven Bryan (Florida) remains unsigned.

The Jaguars selected Chark with the 61st overall choice.

The LSU receiver appeared in 36 games with 15 starts in his four years with the Tigers, making 66 receptions for 1,351 yards and six touchdowns. He had a career-high 40 receptions and 874 receiving yards after he took over as a No. 1 receiver in 2017.