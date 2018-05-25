Jets, NFL could be on an anthem collision course

Getty Images

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson became the first NFL owner to deviate from the non-unanimous unanimous non-vote vote to change the anthem policy. And his plan to pay any fines arising from players protesting during the anthem without passing the fines along to his players, which many regard as admirable, could quickly get interesting. And expensive.

The NFL typically doesn’t regard fines as parking tickets, where you just violate the rule, write the check, repeat, repeat, repeat. Instead, the NFL tends to increase the punishment in order to stop the underlying behavior.

So if it starts (and this is just a random number aimed at making the point) at $10,000 in Week One, the second offense may spike to $20,000 in Week Two. And $40,000 in Week Three. And $80,000 in Week Four. And it continues to grow and grow and grow until the thing for which the fine is being imposed ends.

It’s unclear whether the NFL will use progressive discipline in this situation. Given the way the changes to the anthem policy were handled by the league, it’s fair to wonder whether the league has even considered that angle.

At some point, the league will need to consider whether it wants to engage Johnson and the Jets in a showdown that would unfold in the NFL’s backyard, and that would play out on the front and back pages of every periodical in the nation’s No. 1 media market. Before that happens, the league would be wise to reconsider what seems to be one of the worst non-unanimous unanimous non-vote votes that ownership has ever taken not taken.