Jon Gruden can even praise Christian Hackenberg

New Raiders coach Jon Gruden has never met a player he couldn’t praise.

That even extends to Christian Hackenberg, who hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL.

During a call with season-ticket holders, Gruden offered some positive words about his newest quarterback, who was acquired from the Jets for a seventh-round pick.

“We’re looking for players,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’re looking to get better every day, and Christian Hackenberg was available. He was a second-round pick. He did some really encouraging things at Penn State. He had some ups and downs. We’re going to look at him, and we’re going to make it very competitive to see who Derek Carr‘s backup is.”

At the moment, Hackenberg is competing for that honor with Connor Cook and E.J. Manuel for that privilege. They’ve at least thrown NFL passes, so they may ostensibly have an edge.