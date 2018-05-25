Packers make Jon-Eric Sullivan, John Wojciechowski co-directors of player personnel

Getty Images

The Packers personnel department saw a series of changes to kick off the offseason after Ted Thompson stepped down as General Manager.

Thompson moved to a senior advisor role with Brian Gutekunst getting bumped up from director of player personnel to the G.M. job. Longtime personnel execs Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith moved to new jobs in Cleveland and the Packers announced the new structure of their front office on Friday.

Gutekunst’s old job will now be filled by two people. Jon-Eric Sullivan and John Wojciechowksi have been promoted to co-directors of player personnel. Sullivan was the director of college scouting the last two years and Wojciechowski is making the move from director of pro personnel.

Matt Malaspina will take over Sullivan’s former job and the Packers made several other promotions in the department. They also announced the hiring of former Browns scout Pat Moore and former NFL defensive back Brandian Ross as college scouts.