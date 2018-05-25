Patrick Mahomes on rocky practice: Now’s the time to make mistakes

AP

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that he wants quarterback Patrick Mahomes to “massage each play and see how it works against different coverages” in practices leading up to his first season as the team’s starter and that process is going to work out better some days than others.

Thursday was not one of those better days. Mahomes threw interceptions in both 7-on-7 and full team work and completed under 50 percent of his passes overall. After the practice, Mahomes talked about practice being the time to see what isn’t clicking on offense.

“If you want to make mistakes, you make them now,” Mahomes said, via ESPN.com. “You don’t want to make those mistakes in the game.”

No one’s expectations for Mahomes are going to be dimmed by a shaky practice in May, especially with Mahomes embracing Reid’s message about this being a time to learn and feel out what’s going to make up the best approach come September.