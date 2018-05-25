Ravens hope they have found “the guy” at receiver after years of looking

Getty Images

The Ravens have had only two players who played wideout make the Pro Bowl, and both Jermaine Lewis and Jacoby Jones doubled as elite returners, which got them to the all-star game. Neither ever had a 1,000-yard receiving season.

The Ravens have searched for a standout wideout their entire history.

Derrick Mason came the closest to filling that role with four 1,000-yard seasons with the Ravens. Although he didn’t make a Pro Bowl in his six seasons in Baltimore, he did finish with 471 catches for 5,777 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Welcome to Baltimore, Michael Crabtree.

Crabtree, 30, has never made a Pro Bowl either, but now in his 10th season, he does have two 1,000-yard seasons and another season with 922 yards.

The Ravens are ready to feature him as “the guy.”

“Crabtree is the guy, because he’s got a little different way that he runs the routes,” quarterback Joe Flacco said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. “He’s really crafty with it, and he knows when to break away from guys and how to get open. He’s really good at doing that, but I would say it’s a little different than your normal guy.”

The Ravens also added receivers John Brown, who had one 1,000-yard season in four seasons in Arizona, and Willie Snead, who had seasons with 984 and 895 yards in New Orleans. The three upgrade the Ravens’ receiving corps.

“They’re veteran players,” coach John Harbaugh said. “They’ve been in games. So what you see is what you get, and we’re seeing it.”

Have the Ravens finally found the answer at the position? Stay tuned.