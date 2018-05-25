Ravens still floating a bonus point for a kickoff through the uprights

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 25, 2018, 10:09 AM EDT
Getty Images

As the NFL continues to discuss ways to change the kickoff and reduce the number of collisions that take place on it, one idea has been bandied about from time to time that would give the kickoff team a strong incentive to kick it deep: Give the kicking team one point if a kickoff goes through the uprights.

The Ravens have been the team most in favor of the rule, for a simple reason: Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has a strong leg and would have a good chance of putting a kickoff through the uprights.

Is it realistic? Probably not. The idea has never even reached the point of being voted upon at a league meeting, let alone adopted. But since the idea came up again this week at the Ravens’ Organized Team Activities, we’ll repeat what we’ve said before about why the rule could make sense:

It’s good for player safety. When the NFL moved the touchback to the 25-yard line, the goal was to reduce kickoff returns. But that rule hasn’t made much of a difference because some teams now kick high and short in an effort to avoid touchbacks. The Ravens’ proposal would certainly reduce the number of kickoff returns: Teams would have a strong incentive for their kicker to kick it as deep as possible to try to get that bonus point, and when those kickoffs fell short of the goal posts, the returners would usually stay in the end zone because they’d be backed up near the end line.

It’s exciting for late-game strategy. Under current rules, we’ve grown accustomed to a seven-point lead meaning a touchdown and extra point can tie, an eight-point lead meaning a touchdown and two-point conversion can tie, and a nine-point lead meaning a two-possession game. This would change things. Now you could trail by seven and take the lead with a touchdown, extra point and kickoff point. Or trail by eight and take the lead with a touchdown, two-point conversion and kickoff point. And a nine-point game would be particularly exciting: You score a touchdown late in the game down by nine. Do you go for two and try to tie the game with a kickoff point? Or do you kick the extra point and try to win the game with an onside kick followed by a field goal?

It could feature an exception to the goaltending rule. The NFL currently has a rule against goaltending on field goals and extra points: A player who jumps up and touches a ball as it is about to go through the goal posts in an attempt to block a field goal is flagged for goaltending, a 15-yard penalty. But that rule shouldn’t apply to kickoff points, because it would be great to reward a kickoff returner who’s athletic enough to leap up and swat away a kick that’s 10 or 11 feet in the air. And in a late-game situation where one point is the difference in the game, a team could put in its best goaltender to try to block a kickoff point.

Don’t hold your breath for a rule like this ever being adopted. But it would make Tucker an even more valuable player.

Permalink 39 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

39 responses to “Ravens still floating a bonus point for a kickoff through the uprights

  3. If they have to make safety improvements, so be it. But I don’t like anything that changes the scoring system of the game. 2, 3, 6, 7, or 8 point possible scoring plays (obviously including the extra point for 7 and 8 points) have been working for a long time, no need to change it.

  6. The NFL on the road to ruin yet again with silly rule changes that no one wants. How about making it like miniature golf and a point if the Kickoff goes into the Windmill?

  9. This is moronic.

    Imagine where teams now call timeout on a last second field goal attemp with 6 seconds left so that the can tie the game with 1 second left them win with the +1. Absolutely stupid.

  10. I like it. And those of you that don’t have to admit this would be better than completely doing away with kickoffs, which is where they seem to be headed.

  11. Maybe let the opposing team have 2 guys line up and rush the kicker. Maybe let them have giant fly swatters. Maybe let them have giant flies.
    Maybe just say NO!!!!!

  12. So essentially teams would have the ability to create 8 or 9 point plays? That would suck if you’re the other team trying to comeback and the other team not only scored 3 TD’s, but 3 bonus points as well? So dumb.

  13. Headline 2030

    NFL floating rule of shooting free throws after an icing penalty. But only if a stolen base has occurred.

  14. For the sake of the game…..quit changing the rules

    Gee, I thought you Trumpers changed or break the rules you don’t like…..what a bunch of fools.

  16. No, this is corny and super gimmicky. Imagine if a team lost a playoff game or the SB because of this.

    I’m all for increasing player safety, but you don’t need to pile stupid cutesy gimmicks on top of it.

  18. Have always liked the Ravens +1 proposal.

    Also, why do we have the goaltending rule on any kick attempts? Most kicks would be too high to goaltend, but if you want to leave 10 players on the line and let one player jump to goaltend a 50-plus yard kick, why not? If I’m the opposing coach, I may consider a fake because the defense is down one man.

  19. Why not stretch at net out on either side of the upright so a missed try will bounce back onto the field. That way, we can take a giant leap toward becoming arena football, which looks to be on the horizon.

  20. I want the NFL to keep going with it’s crazy ideas ,,so it slowly goes away forever !

  24. Do the people complaining about change ever upgrade their cars to models that include more modern electronic features?

  27. I have proposed something similar in these comments previously. I would just make that the extra point too. Combine the two plays.

  28. When your best offensive weapon is your kicker, you have to do what you can to try and win some games.

  30. Let me see, two more special team’ers required. A 90+ yard kicker and a 8 ft tall former basketball player to tend goal. Will he get to wear a different color jersey so everyone knows he’s a goalie? Doesn’t need a helmet or pads either I guess, but maybe so in case he hits his head on the crossbar.

    Use a round ball while you’re at it.

  31. Silly idea… if it is attached to scoring points.

    But maybe if the kick goes through the uprights, the receiving team then
    has to start at it’s own 10 yard line? That would be ok.

    But this rule should really be for the XFL or AARPFL or whatever it’s called.

  32. A possible 9 point swing for a touchdown is pretty drastic and would make field goals less valuable. If they added one point to all other scoring plays, maybe it would make a little more sense. 1 point under the current scoring system is too valuable.

    But thinking of Andy Reid trying to manage this and his timeouts at the end of the game would be kind of entertaining.

  33. So do the kickers in Denver have to back up 10 yards?

    I’d like it, but only if a ball kicked out of the end zone while in the air (but not through the uprights) resulted in the kicking team losing a point.

  34. Pretty soon it will be just like when we were kids. Someone throws the ball really high, and yells out how many points it’s worth if you catch it.

  38. add….the return team can have a “psych out” player who’s allowed to line up offsides and harass the kicker’s mother or girlfriend or drinking habits….

  39. jdphx says:

    May 25, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Silly idea… if it is attached to scoring points.

    But maybe if the kick goes through the uprights, the receiving team then
    has to start at it’s own 10 yard line? That would be ok.

    But this rule should really be for the XFL or AARPFL or whatever it’s called.

    ==================

    I like that start at the 10yd idea! Getting a point for it would mean a team could score a possible 9pts off a touchdown. That seems a little too generous.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!