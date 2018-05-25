Reuben Foster has marijuana charge dropped

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has put another legal issue behind him.

The district attorney’s office in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has dropped a misdemeanor marijuana charge against Foster after he completed a diversion course, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.

Foster could still be subject to league discipline under the substance-abuse policy, despite having the charge dropped.

The dismissal in Alabama comes after a more serious felony domestic violence charge against Foster in California was also dropped this week. In that case, Foster’s ex-girlfriend testified under oath that she was lying to police when she accused Foster of punching her. As a result of that testimony, a judge dismissed the charge.

The 49ers have welcomed Foster back to Organized Team Activities after previously saying he would not be the team while facing domestic violence charges.