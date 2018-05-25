Saints still hoping special teams coach Mike Westhoff returns

Getty Images

Special teams coach Mike Westhoff has yet to rejoin the Saints, while still recovering from surgery, Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune reports.

Sean Payton said in March he hoped Westhoff would return after surgery, which the head coach described as an issue from Westhoff’s hip down his leg. Payton said this week that Westhoff still could return but not before training camp.

Westhoff, 70, retired after the 2012 season with the Jets. But Payton enticed him to unretire last November before the Saints’ Week 11 game against Washington.

Westhoff, who spent 20 seasons in the NFL coaching for the Colts, Dolphins and Jets, improved the Saints’ special teams units. His changes included adding backup quarterback Taysom Hill to the coverage and return units.