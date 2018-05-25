Stanley Wilson II arrested again, with clothes this time

Getty Images

Former Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson has been arrested again. It’s a good thing he was clothed this time, because dogs bite.

According to KATU, Wilson was arrested Wednesday for trying to steal a vehicle from a Beaverton, Oregon Mercedes-Benz dealership.

The cops were called at 8:43 a.m. when he was apparently trying to steal a car, but he left before the cops got there. He returned two hours later, and was apprehended by their K-9 unit named Rizzo. Wilson was briefly hospitalized with minor injuries and then taken to jail.

Police later found he had tried to steal a car from an Infiniti dealer nearby.

Wilson has a long and disturbing record, including three arrests for breaking into places while naked, including one in which he was shot.