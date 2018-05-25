T.O. returns to football, on the cover of Madden

Getty Images

The last great alternative to the primary NFL video game franchise had Terrell Owens on the cover. The latest installment of the only remaining NFL video game franchise has Terrell Owens on the cover.

Yes, T.O. will be on the cover of Madden 19, wearing a Cowboys uniform. They’re calling it the “Hall of Fame Edition,” and it comes out on August 10, the Tuesday after Owens enters the Hall of Fame.

Here’s a look at the new features of the latest edition of the game, which presumably will feature the new kickoff configuration and, possibly, removal of any graphics in which the computerized player attempts to use his helmet as a weapon.

A retired player last appeared on the Madden cover in 2013; Barry Sanders was on the cover of the Xbox 360 and PS4 editions of Madden 25. (Adrian Peterson graced the cover of the Xbox One and PS4 versions of Madden 25.)

The good news for Owens is that he won’t have to worry about the Madden curse. Unless he does indeed get another shot to play in the NFL.

Given the current overall quality of the Cowboys’ receiving corps, maybe they could use him.