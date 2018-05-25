Titans promote two, hire one in personnel department

AP

The Titans have made a few changes to their personnel department for the 2018 season.

The team announced on Friday that they have promoted Ryan Cowden to vice president of player personnel. Cowden had been the director of player personnel for the last two seasons.

Cowden joined the Titans after 16 years with the Panthers and his name surfaced as a candidate for the G.M. position in Carolina this winter before the Panthers made Marty Hurney the permanent choice for the position. His name also came up in association for the same job in Kansas City last year, but the Chiefs stayed in house and promoted Brett Veach.

The Titans also promoted Kevin Turks to assistant director of pro scouting and hired Rob Riederer as a scouting assistant.