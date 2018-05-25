Will Lewis will serve as G.M. of Memphis AAF team

AAF

The Tennessee franchise of the Alliance of American Football has a city, a coach, and now a G.M.

Via Meagan Nichols of the Memphis Business Journal, Will Lewis will serve as the team’s General Manager.

The former NFL and USFL defensive back has 20 years of experience as a coach, scout, and executive.

Most recently, Lewis spent five years as the director of pro scouting with the Chiefs. Before that, he was the V.P. of football operations in Seattle.

Former 49ers coach Mike Singletary will coach the Memphis team. The league, which will begin playing its games in February, has announced the locations and coaches of five of eight franchises.