C.J. Anderson motivated to prove he still can “play this game at a high level”

Getty Images

C.J. Anderson has a chance to make $800,000 in incentives this season. He also has a chance to get a bigger deal next year with a big season.

The Panthers got a 1,000-yard back for a $1.7 million base salary and one who is motivated.

It’s a win-win.

“I should be in my prime,” Anderson said, via Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. “I think I have an opportunity to do something really special here. I asked for the one-year deal. I want to prove myself that I can still play this game at a high level.”

Anderson, 27, had his first career 1,000-yard season, rushing for 1,007 yards on 245 carries. The Broncos cut him in April to save $4.5 million against the cap.

“The 1,000 yards?” Anderson said. “That was just a start.”

The Panthers also have Jonathan Stewart and Cameron Artis-Payne, but Anderson will have a role.