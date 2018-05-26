Dennis Green finally gets justice from the UFL

Getty Images

Nearly two years after his death, Dennis Green is getting paid for services rendered to a long-defunct football league.

Via Dale Kasler of the Sacramento Bee, Green’s widow has settled a claim for unpaid wages from the UFL’s Sacramento Mountain Lions.

Green received $1 million for the 2010 season, and the team increased his pay to $1.5 million for 2011. But he received only $510,000.

Late in the 2011 season, Green sued the team for unpaid wages. He coached the final two games of the campaign despite not being paid.

So why keep coaching for free?

“Athletes and coaches don’t quit,” Green said in 2016.

Green and, subsequently, his estate didn’t quit pursuing justice. It took time and a variety of proceedings, but Green’s widow eventually forced team owner William Hambrecht to pay up.

The amount of the settlement was confidential. Here’s hoping that Green’s estate will receive as close to 100 cents on the dollar as possible for what he was owed.

Green, who died in July 2016, coached the Vikings and Cardinals. He took the Vikings to a pair of NFC championship games.