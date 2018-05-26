Fired Giants equipment staffers “did not see this coming”

Getty Images

Less than two weeks after settling a four-year-old lawsuit arising from allegations of fraudulent memorabilia, the Giants fired three members of their equipment staff. Two of them were surprised.

Via Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com, equipment director Joe Skiba and assistant equipment director Ed Skiba did not expect to be fired.

“Joe and Ed did not see this coming,” attorney Gerald Krovatin told Dunleavy. “They are two stand-up guys, and they stood tall throughout the four difficult years of this lawsuit. They remain very grateful for the 20-plus years they were able to work with the players, coaches and everyone else in the Giants organization.”

Though not said expressly by Krovatin, the Skibas also may be surprised because they cooperated with the lawsuit, saying what needed to be said to push back against the allegations. But it’s hardly uncommon for a company to rally around the employees whose conduct gave rise to a lawsuit, ensuring their cooperation with the reality of ongoing employment and the vague promise that the relationship will continue until the case goes away. And then the employees whose behavior fell at the heart of the lawsuit go away, too.

Absent a settlement agreement of their own that gives the Skibas severance pay in exchange for silence, the Giants may have to worry about what Joe and Ed Skiba may say.

Consider this exchange of text messages from May 2016 between the Skibas, as reported last year by the Washington Post.

“I hate it here,” Joe Skiba said to Ed Skiba. “Guys who mow the lawn make more.”

“[Our] raises are because they are paying our legal fees,” Ed Skiba replied.

Joe Skiba suggested that he was considering requesting overtime, “Cause my insights on the case cost money now.”

Ed Skiba said at one point that it’s “[n]ot even worth it.”

“For me it is,” Joe Skiba replied. “I’ll tell the whole f–king world the truth.”

Maybe now Joe Skiba will. Or at least his version of it.