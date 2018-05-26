Landon Collins pushing to participate in Giants’ June minicamp

Getty Images

When Giants safety Landon Collins had to undergo a second surgery on his broken arm in April, there were concerns it could be a significant problem: Collins had already had surgery at the end of the 2017 season, and it’s never a good thing when one injury requires two surgeries.

But Collins says he’s doing so well that he hopes to be cleared for the Giants’ minicamp next month. Collins told Newsday that he’s pushing to participate in the mid-June minicamp, although he added that he’ll accept it if the coaches and medical staff prefer that he take it easy to be sure he’s fully healed before training camp.

Collins can still run while his arm heals, so he says he’s fine as far as conditioning is concerned, and he said that while working with the new coaching staff at Organized Team Activities, he’s been pleased to feel more on the same page with this staff than he felt with the staff last year — even as he’s been admonished by new coach Pat Shurmur for weighing in on the situation surrounding Ereck Flowers, which Shurmur felt should have been handled in-house and not through the media.

Collins had started every game of his three-year career until missing the final game of last year with that broken arm. Now he’s heading into the final season of his four-year, $6.1 million rookie contract, and he’s eager to make his fourth year his best year.