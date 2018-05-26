Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Former Dolphins WR Chris Chambers has been trying to help current WR DeVante Parker, but Parker is snubbing him.

Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander thinks rookie first-round LB Tremaine Edmunds could be an All-Pro within two or three years.

Patriots rookie QB Danny Etling, in his No. 58 jersey, is getting extra opportunities with Tom Brady not at OTAs.

If QB Christian Hackenberg doesn’t make the team in Oakland, the Jets get nothing in return for their 2016 second-rounder.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson had a hard time drawing his team’s logo. (He wasn’t alone.)

Former Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh has filed a lawsuit over $200,000 he invested in a marijuana dispensary.

Steelers rookie LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi is wearing James Harrison’s old number.

Is running back the biggest area of strength for the Browns?

Texans WR Will Fuller V hopes to make a major leap in 2018.

The Colts aren’t loading up on bulletin board material, yet. (Even though there’s plenty out there.)

New Jaguars G Andrew Norwell is impressed with what he has seen from QB Blake Bortles. (Chris Simms would say, “Norwell apparently has had his eyes closed a lot.)

Titans QB Marcus Mariota hopes to improve his accuracy by widening his stance.

Should the Broncos focus on improving their red-zone offense?

Chiefs coach Andy Reid will help raise money for Kansas gubernatorial candidate Jeff Colyer.

Raiders WR Amari Cooper has been learning a lot from veteran WR Jordy Nelson.

QB Geno Smith is drawing praise during Chargers OTAs. (Stop laughing.)

The Cowboys have put a “governor” on LB Sean Lee during OTAs.

Giants (formerly Dolphins) defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo still refers to a game-winning interception of Tom Brady by Giants (formerly Dolphins) S Michael Thomas in his first career game.

The Eagles want to learn more about QB Nate Sudfeld.

Washington has announced its training camp schedule.

Even though Bears coach Matt Nagy will call the plays, offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich is designing a variety of tweaks and quirks, prompting RB Tarik Cohen to describe Helfrich as “a bag full of tricks.” (Unfortunate typo avoided.)

Lions RB LeGarrette Blount spent draft weekend hosting a football clinic at the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan.

Veteran TE Marcedes Lewis will bring blocking skill to the Packers offense.

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs will be making an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud.

The roof over the Falcons’ stadium will remain open for 10 days as work continues on the effort to allow it to open and close.

Panthers RB C.J. Anderson practices in a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, and a hoodie; “You practice heavy, and then you play light,” he said.

Saints QB Drew Brees is trying not to think about the all-time passing yardage record, which is only 1,495 yards away.

Interceptions are up for the Buccaneers defense during OTAs.

Cardinals undrafted rookie LB Frank Ginda suffered a sprained shoulder and multiple facial lacerations in a car accident only days before his Pro Day workout.

Rams CB Marcus Peters has had a smooth transition to Wade Phillips’ defense.

Joshua Garnett is expected to battle Jonathan Cooper for the starting RG job with the 49ers.

Seahawks DE Frank Clark and CB Byron Maxwell have been absent from OTAs.