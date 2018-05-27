John DeFillippo has high praise for Stefon Diggs

AP

The Vikings want to sign receiver Stefon Diggs to a new contract. The team’s new offensive coordinator possibly has given Diggs a little extra leverage at the bargaining table.

John DeFillippo heaped praise on Diggs after the team’s first three Organized Team Activities.

“More of the tape study of what I had of the Vikings was when I got here, the tape doesn’t do that justice,” DeFillippo said, via Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “His ball skills are fantastic. The way he tracks the football in the air.”

The admiration is mutual; Diggs is into DeFillippo.

“I bring the energy a lot, and he’s one of those guys that give you that positive energy,” Diggs told Hartman. “As a coach he gets me going and definitely keeps me focused out there. He keeps you minding your P’s and Q’s, because he has a lot of things that he likes to do.”

The Vikings like the idea of keeping their nucleus of key players in place. Diggs has one more year under his initial rookie deal. And if the Vikings won’t pay him big money, someone else surely will.