Join us for a Memorial Day edition of PFT Live

PFT Live

Bad news (or good news, depending on your perspective): There’s no PFT Live on NBCSN tomorrow.

Good new (or bad news, depending on your perspective): The show will be heard on NBC Sports Radio.

It’s a just-me, Stats-free edition of the three-hour NFL tour, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET, with a re-air from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

I’m in the process of planning the show now, and here’s where you come in. If there’s any topic you’d like to hear discussed or question you’d like to have answered, make yourself heard in the comments.

On Tuesday, we’ll be back on NBCSN, with Chris Simms in studio and plenty of content to discuss as another week of OTAs approaches.