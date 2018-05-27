Julio Jones on OTA absence: I’m working on myself, no bad blood with the Falcons

Getty Images

Falcons receiver Julio Jones is skipping Organized Team Activities, but he doesn’t want anyone to read anything into that.

Asked by TMZ about his contract situation, Jones downplayed any talk that he might be unhappy with the Falcons.

“We’re good,” Jones said. “It’s not even about that. Everyone wants a story right now. There’s no story. I’m just working on getting myself better. There’s no bad blood with the team or anything like that. . . . I’m not going anywhere.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank and coach Dan Quinn have both indicated that they’re not particularly concerned about Jones missing voluntary workouts, and have both indicated that they expect him to be there when players are required to be there.

So whatever Jones’ reasons for choosing to stay away, it’s not about unhappiness or about not being on the same page as the Falcons. Jones sounds excited about the upcoming season, and ready to get to work.