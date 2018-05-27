Lions still figuring out backfield rotation, but LeGarrette Blount will have role

Getty Images

LeGarrette Blount is accustomed to sharing the backfield. So, if the Lions have a rotation with Blount, Kerryon Johnson, Theo Riddick and/or Ameer Abdullah, the veteran running back will fit right in.

“I came here with the intent to help out in every manner that I can,” Blount said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Whatever that may be, that’s coach [Matt] Patricia’s call. I just came out here to make sure that my presence [is felt], and take advantage of everything that I could possibly take advantage of while I’m out here.”

Blount led the Patriots with 299 carries in 2016, but he started only eight games. Dion Lewis and James White also got starts and carries. In 2017 in Philadelphia, Blount shared the backfield with Corey Clement and then Jay Ajayi when the Eagles traded for him October 31.

The Lions signed Blount in free agency and then drafted Johnson in the second round as they seek to improve the league’s worst running game. Riddick and Abdullah were Detroit’s top-two rushers last season.

“It’s kind of hard to judge those guys right now,” Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “We don’t have pads on, nobody’s really trying to tackle them. Those guys make their money on missed tackles and running. But [Blount is] obviously a big dude. Big, physical guy, obviously has played in some big-time games for some successful teams, so it’s nice to have him in that room, I think, and have some of our younger guys kind of pick his brain and just see what he’s all about.”