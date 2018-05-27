Report: Some “star” players consider sitting out until Kaepernick, Reid have jobs

Posted by Mike Florio on May 27, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
As noted here last week, the adjustment to the national anthem policy should remove any impediment to the employment of quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid, since neither will be able to kneel during the national anthem. Some players reportedly have come to the same conclusion.

Shaun King, an independent reporter who has had several anthem-related stories in recent months, contends that “[s]everal NFL stars have told me they are considering sitting out the season until the de facto ban of Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick is removed and both men are given spots back on rosters.”

King also claims that the unnamed “star” players hope to get 25 percent of all players to sit out with them.

If they’re truly considering staying away from training camp and/or the regular season, it will get very expensive. Teams can fine players up to $40,000 per day for skipping camp. In addition to any forfeited game checks, players will be susceptible to an attack on any unearned amounts of signing bonuses they previously have received.

And while teams often will look the other way when holdouts arising from contract disputes end, it’s safe to say that owners wouldn’t react well to walkouts based on the status of Kaepernick and Reid.

Besides, if players truly thinking about sitting out at great expense later, why not sit out at little or no expense now? The Organized Team Activities are voluntary, and more than a few players are skipping them for a variety of reasons. If “several NFL stars” are thinking about sending a message later, why not send a message immediately?

The fact that there’s been no chatter about players choosing not to show up on Tuesday for the next round of OTAs, either due to the new anthem rule or to the ongoing unemployment of Kaepernick and Reid, makes it hard to believe that any star players (or any non-star players) would give up money — and potentially give plenty of money back — all in the name of helping Kaepernick and Reid.

133 responses to "Report: Some "star" players consider sitting out until Kaepernick, Reid have jobs

  3. Had a feeling that, sooner or later, Trump’s cheap politicking on this issue would make an issue that probably would’ve faded away on its own become a major power struggle. I don’t think it’s going to end well for either party.

  5. The only players that could afford to sit out would have to be stars that have received really large paydays already. Any other players will be looking at tons of pressure from their families as they walk away from money they will need in 20 years. I can’t see this action being too successful.

  8. Guarantee it’s Bennett. He’s on his last leg and is positioning himself for something else. No other supposed “star”, maybe other than Jenkins, is dumb enough.

  11. Please do so and while doing it wonder why the NBA has a rule that all follow that every player must be on the sidelines and court standing for the National Anthem.

    If your issue is “police brutality” set up work-shops on how people should act when pulled over by the police (there is a right way and a wrong way) and make donations toward police training as a pilot project to see if alleged incidents go down in areas where your training/ideas are implemented.

    Those are real-world actions that can make a difference. At this point, kneeling is empty and useless virtue-signalling (which is maybe why they advocate for it).

  12. I Vote for any starting QB or WR in the NFC West not on the Seahawks sit out at least 8 games to make the point. That’ll show everybody!!

  19. That’s a double loss. They won’t get paid and they will be fined for not holding up theirvend if the contract. Losing money coming and going.

  21. man don’t no one want to hear that crap this year we want good non distracted football this year any one that want to sit out help your self quit if you like

  22. By all means do it. Better yet quit and sit around with them for support. Play the game that you are paid for. Protest on your days off.

  23. Like Mike Tyson said “everyone has a plan until your hit in the face.” Let the “stars” sit. The NFL should be able to hire any player they want without being extorted.

  27. Known race baiter Shaun King? Yeah, I’m going to trust THAT guy. Never in a million years.

  29. The only way the players can effectively win any
    concessions would possibly be through something like
    a “ wildcat “ strike. A wildcat strike is defined as a
    spontaneous action without notice to the employer.
    If the players stuck together and were willing to miss
    a few game checks it would be effective. I personally do
    not think it would work. The basic nature of an NFL
    is self-preservation. It is a me first league and one cannot
    blame the players.
    The one group where wildcats would work is in the college
    level. College players should unite and walk out on big
    games. College football players are getting ripped off

  30. Sure bro… we dare you. No? We didn’t think so. Shut Up And Play! Or don’t we don’t care WE are Not missing out on millions!

  31. Cool, let them sit out. It’ll open some chances for other more deserving and patriotic players who will better appreciate the opportunities this country offers.

  33. Oh yes, lets quote Shaun King, the idiot! The Guy who just ran with a story the other night sending out tweets and e-mails about how a Women in Dallas, who is American American, was raped by a Dallas Police officer after arresting Her for a DWI. He put out the officers name, address, Facebook account saying He did that. Only thing was the body camera that recorded the whole incident showed none of that happened. He still has not apologized to the officer and His family that He put in jeopardy. Lets not put anything by Him on here until it gets fact checked!

  37. Lol. You mean the same Shaun King who last week claimed that a woman was raped by a deputy only to look like a fool when the video came out? And the same Shaun King who just today retweeted a story from 2014 and said it was happening right now?

    Using King as a source is a joke. But call me when somebody actually gives up hundreds of thousands of dollars of pay because of Kaepernick or Reid.

  41. The NFL is going to self destruct. It’s like watching a car accident happen and there isn’t a thing you can do about it.

  45. They’ll sit out of a sport and lose salary when they could just take the money from fines and kick it over to these guys because the problem they fail to realize is that these two players aren’t good enough at football to make a team when accompanied with the headaches that are attached to them.

  46. Fantastic! Anyone who wants to sit out should do so. Let those who want to play football, play and those who want to demonstrate, demonstrate. I predict those who demonstrate will see how quickly they’re forgotten about and will return to the field when that reality sets in.

  47. Let em’ sit out. They won’t last 2 weeks. By the way, you do know that Shaun King is very loose on the facts, especially regarding his own racial identity. He also tried to push a story by a woman was claimed she was exually assaulted by a TX State Trooper last week and it was fully debunked by the Trooper’s body camera. Shaun King is bad news.

  52. “[s]everal NFL stars have told me they are considering sitting out the season until the de facto ban of Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick is removed.

    There is a better chance the Easter Bunny is NFL MVP than this happens…
    What a joke !!!!

  56. Let then go and stick their heads in the sand and see who cares ! This has gone quite far enough and if players have such a grandiose view of themselves that the game and NFL cannot get along without them, then let them discover what a dose of ” reality check ” feels like. Arrogance and conceit starts to wear very thin, very soon and humility will go infinitely farther. Let us not forget that this is entertainment and one has many choices on how to spend their allotted portion for same.

  60. Yeah right… no one is going to sacrifice all that cash so that some 2nd string QB (with a lot of baggage) can get signed.

  63. I’m willing to bet my paycheck that not one single star player sits out due to Kaepernick or Reid not having roster spots… This may Be he most ludicrous report I’ve read yet…

  66. Do it, I dare you. Sit out a game and miss that game check and you’ll come crawling back. Reid wants too much money and Kaep sucks. End of story.

  67. All the players have gone on strike before (1987) and the owners held out for a strike shortened season…what was it.. no games week 3 and then scab players 4,5 and 6?

    Will enough players risk that salary without the cause being a new bargaining agreement?

  68. Let them sit out. Fine them 1 million per game. I’ll bet that stops very quickly.

  69. Won’t happen. If the players/union were going to take a stand, it would’ve happened already. They’re not about to lose money for a principle.

  70. Didn’t Shaun King just have to walk back accusations of police officers in Texas sexually assaulting a young black woman?

  71. Is this the same Shaun King that wrote a story about the Texas policeman that supposedly kidnapped and tried to get the black lady to adhere to sexual favors to get herself let go, is that the Shaun King we are talking about? When the police body cam came out it was proved that the officer was completely professional and did nothing wrong. Did Shaun King come out and apologize, well sort of he blamed the lady and stated that anyone who criticized him was racist. He practically ruined the troopers life, I think I won’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth…

  73. Well, we all know Shaun King is a reliable ‘source’ of information. You are quoting this guy? Really? Isn’t this the same Black Lives Matter guy that just got discredited for claiming a white cop raped a black women during a traffic stop, posted the officers name, then had the police department broadcast the entire unedited body am showing the entire claim was a lie? He shouldn’t be worrying about NFL anthem protests. He should be preparing a legal team. Hope he gets sued.

  74. oh dear Lord please let this happen…..I don’t ask for much…but this would be amazing to see happen bc I really believe these guys have been straight up blackballed by the owners….owners are dug in and showing who runs this league….please let these players finally see that they are not as important as they think…they are not bigger than the flag…as we celebrate memorial day…let them see what they knelt on and who they offended.

  76. Good. Do it.

    This whole farce is overtly based on propaganda and is at best vaguely racist. They are peacefully protesting a serous issue, and fans throw out their faux-patriotic outrage, but stay quiet and cheer on players like Tyreke Hill.

    Spare me. The players taking a peaceful stand are the true patriots.

  79. THe minute you said Shaun King I stopped reading. He did nice work when it came time to catch the alt right criminals in Charlottesville, but pretty much every other thing I’ve ever seen from him has been pure racism.

  88. I am sympathetic to the issue. It is a brutal fact that there will not be a resolution to “what might have been”. I am a fan of the Steelers. It is a team and an ownership that is generally seen as having a very non-racial culture, and with the “Rooney Rule” a reputation for investing to make things better racially across the league.

    But. Anyone who remembers the Michael Sam signing by the Rams should know that this ship has sailed. It is not possible anymore to be objective about the football of Kaepernick. The point of the league is to compete. It is impossible in life to separate politics from other things. And yet. You have to. To compete. It includes being objective about football. And it includes all those who are investing their lives in the pursuit of the Superbowl to believe that the decisions being made are objective about football.

    In recent weeks we have seen Cliff Avrill talk about Pete Carroll’s decision to pass in the Superbowl. We have seen Patriots talk about Bill Belicek’s decision to sit out Butler in the Superbowl. We have even seen Ben talk about using the Third Round on someone who will add value two three years down the road.

    How can any team that is asking it’s players for every last ounce, sign Colin. They can’t.

    Colin Kaepernik is paying for his protest with his career. Big price. I think if he appreciated that at the time, it would not have changed anything. You may or may not respect his protest. You have to respect the investment.

  89. Consider the source, TBH. No star player is going to do this, and certainly not 25% of the league. Shaun King isn’t exactly the most reliable source of unbiased information.

  90. It’s nice to see a media member basically call out another. Well done.

    Shaun King is probably saying this hoping that it will encourage one of the stars do it.

  91. Go for it. They would be giving up paychecks so I will certainly believe in their sincerity. Unfortunately for them though the owners can ride that out easily given how they are still making their money while the games still get played. Actually they will be making just as much but paying less as they save on the salaries of sitting players. And if its 25% of the players then the effect will be spread accross teams. For every owner whos team is doing a little or even a lot worse there will be another owner whos team is doing a better by the same margin so across all owners this wont shift any voting numbers. And then historically the players never have the ability to last without their paychecks. Plus any high priced vets that see a younger player filling their shoes for peanuts has to consider the loss of pay might stop being voluntary. And if they are doung this during camp they are just giving the teams extra time to groom their replacements before the season starts.

    So this is just empty noise my guess. The fact that the players making that threat are ‘unnamed’ is a hint there might not be as much courage going on as some might pretend.

  92. announce the names whats the big secret nobody really plays anymore anyways its flag football…when r they going to put in the we will not sue clause besided the 100 million dollar contracts like parasailing or bungee jumping nobody forces these college athletes to accept these rookie contracts and join the league

  94. I would like the protesting players to utilize their platform.
    The national anthem is a moment to reflect upon our country.
    The players probably do have the right to peacefully protest during it.
    But I would like the players to utilize their platform, instead.

    I am not asking for zero protesting. I am not telling them what to do.
    I am confident there are other approaches that would yield more positive results with less backlash, however.

  96. King also claims that the unnamed “star” players hope to get 25 percent of all players to sit out with them.

    Is King also selling ocean-front property in Siberia?

  98. SOMEONE BE SURE TO TELL THESE “STAR” PLAYERS THAT IF THE NFL CAN GO ON WITHOUT JOHNNY UNITAS, DICK BUTKUS, JIM BROWN, GAYLE SAYERS AND DEACON JONES-THEN THE NFL WON’T MISS THEM AT ALL. SOMETIMES PEOPLE TEND TO LOSE REALITY AND THINK THEY’RE MORE THAN WHAT THEY ARE…………………..

  99. Eric Reid said he understood what could happen and he didn’t care. Now that those millions of dollars are passing him by he cares? Money talks eh Eric. Don’t quit your day job.

  100. Please I hope they sit. There’s new stars right behind them. That’s what crack’s me up. Anyone player can quit sit out whatever. There is someone dying to take your place. The line is a mile long. It is a privilege to play professional sports.

  101. Go for it guys…join the pariah club! It ain’t free, so be prepared to pay the membership fees.

  103. Shaun king is race baiting liar. He dox’ed that cop who was completely innocent of rape and never even apologized after the “victim” lied. Also he’s a white dude who pretends to be black

  104. I have very serious doubts that Shaun King has ANY actual sources for players who plan to sit out. If 25% of the players sit out that is fine by me, the other 75% can play and a few extra rookies will make some squads.

  105. Have at it. You won’t be missed. Plenty of others would give anything to have the job that you feel is less important than protesting. Actually I would give you credit for putting your money where your mouths are….I just don’t think anyone is going to do it.

  106. Un-named players is like un-named sources in the media…yawn, good luck with that. Again protest all you want, just not on company time.

  108. Enjoy your unpaid vacation you MORANS. that’s the ticket hurt your team and your players , Your ego thinks your above the game that EMPLOYS you and your NOT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  111. I’m a bit confused about something.
    So players aren’t supposed to protest during the anthem?
    So when rams players came out of the tunnel with their hands up and worn I can’t breathe shirts why did it stir up so much trouble? They didn’t protest during the anthem.
    Oh it was cause it was on the owners time?
    So when the police threatened to no longer watch as security at games was this not also on their jobs time? And a police not doing their job is a matter of life or death. A football player not doing their job is a matter of entertainment.

    So football players can’t protest but trump on his tweeter supports the Chicago police department for protesting their mayor. Actually there was a blue Wednesday where the police, most likely on the clock, showed up to demonstrate.

    Now I’m a bit confused because it seems like the football players are protesting the police’s actions. And the police are protesting not being supported by their mayor or being vilified. Yet only one group is being banned from protesting. So what are the police protesting… Their right to shoot unarmed people (blacks at a higher number but this is a people issue because police have shot unarmed of all races… Not just blacks).
    Heck the Chicago police are upset that they have to file paperwork for every stop and frisk they do. They are literally protesting doing more work for their jobs… But anywho I’m just confused.

    Then the statement that blacks kill blacks so blacks must deal with that issue first before worrying about police’s killing blacks… Well if I chose not to argue that point… Could I not extrapolate it?
    Fans are disrespecting the anthems more than football players. The fans should work on getting their fellow fans to respect the anthem before they worry about the football players doing the same.
    I mean honestly 53 players per team, two teams a game, at most 16 games a week. Simple math shows that even if every player kneeled that’s still only 106*16 or 1696 individual protesting people a week. There’s more fans in a section disrespecting the flag and anthem than there players are all around the league.
    Im just confused.

    But what also confuses me is the voices of the veterans who agree with the kneeling. Who felt like they fought for the right to protest and thus their lives were used in vain if the rights to protest is taken away from any I individual. I’m confused because are they veterans deserving respect?

    It’s like a person who streaks across the field. The only people who see it are the people in the stadium cause the NFL just shows some random stretch of the field.
    Couldn’t the NFL allow players to protest and just show some fly over or a large image of the flag during this? Players get to protest, and fans at home don’t see it.

    And if the NFL is worried about people coming to the stadium cause of the protests okay I see that. Maybe people will stop coming. By I’m pretty sure ads, concession sales, parking sales, merchandise sales, and etc will squeeze every penny out of the fans who do watch

  112. Why isn’t anyone talking about how bad of a quarterback Kaep was in the first place? Didn’t they have to run a high school offense for him? It’s a lot easier to kneel down than it is make hot reads, isn’t it?

  114. Shaun King, who recently pushed an entirely false story alleging that a police officer raped an arrestee. Good source.

    When will this story die!?!?

  116. Lol so they want to use fascism to force nfl teams to do want they want lol. Please, nfl players go ahead and sit out. Funny how kings article doesnt mention names.

    Just last week king got busted promoting a 100% fake accusation that a cop raped a girl. Bodycam exposed him for the lie he pushed.

  119. You guys do realize that these kneelers are racists, right? I hope everyone who decides to sit out for these clowns is cut and never re-hired again by any NFL football team. Enough already with this garbage. Lets play the game on the field.

  121. Please do it. Please Please Please.
    Then I will have respect for said players.
    It will not happen though.

    By the by – what the hell are they “considering” – JUST DO IT.
    Idle threat if, in fact, any such players exist.
    Shaun King is a white race baiter – pure and simply.

  123. Gee, if the sit-outs include Michael Bennett, Marshawn Lynch, the Browns DB who tweeted a picture of a cop’s throat being slashed, and the Chiefs DB who stayed in the tunnel rather than observe an NFL moment of silence for the 59 slain and 600 wounded in Las Vegas, I might resume watching. And if the sit-outs became permanent, I might just re-institute the season tickets I canceled this year after 40+ years.

  125. I would love to know who would destroy their career and lose money for those 2.

  129. You mention “Shaun King”, like nobody knows who that is…and a bunch of self-centered American athletes sacrifice REAL MONEY for the “greater good”? I’m calling B.S.

    Unless these “star players” are the guys who are already holding out/staying home…i.e. Aaron Donald, Le’Veon Bell, Tom Brady…ahhhh, who am I kidding.

    This Dolezal-esque Shaun King BLM guy and aNY players hyping him up are totally delusional. Do it. Play hardball with the league.

    See how many of your brothers got your back or are more focused on “feeding their family” (ahem…personal interest/gain/greed), like Sprewell. They may even call it a “commitment to their team”. But we know, everybody is loyal to the money. Stop playin.

    As for what happens in court and with Trump’s U.S. Code violation, we’ll see. But I ain’t buyin’ this, at all.

    NFLPA and “stars”…please shock me. Show your power.

  130. I’m also not going to show up at work until the NFL employs at least 2 white cornerbacks.

  132. “[s]everal NFL stars have told me they are considering sitting out the season until the de facto ban of Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick is removed and both men are given spots back on rosters.” …….. then we just looked at each other and laughed and laughed …..

  133. The players should be careful.. 99% of the public make a fraction of their salary… And work for employers that do not allow protesting political causes on company time. The players are really demonstrating their disconnect with the Public. All the advertisers and fans buy tickets and pay money to be a part of the NFL. Anyone tha hijacks the nfls ability to deliver what the customers -advertisers want, has to go!

