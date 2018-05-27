Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott paid a visit to patients a Buffalo children’s hospital recently.

There’s a new baby on the way for Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill and his wife.

LB Dont'a Hightower continues working his way back to the Patriots lineup.

Jets legend Joe Namath looks back on his life as he turns 75.

Early OTA observations about the Ravens.

Will WR Tyler Boyd make an impact for the Bengals this year?

The Browns could be putting the ball in the air a lot this season.

What will the 2018 season bring for Steelers TE Vance McDonald?

Texans coach Bill O’Brien likes WR Will Fuller‘s work this offseason.

Special teams coach Bubba Ventrone shares his thoughts on the Colts.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s English soccer team has something to celebrate.

After the Titans fired a coach off 10 wins and a playoff victory, what are the expectations for Mike Vrabel?

LB Shane Ray‘s offseason work for the Broncos has gotten good reviews.

Said Chiefs LB Justin Houston, “I’m in great health. I finished the season with no injuries last year and I was able to just focus on myself and not an injury, so that was a plus.”

Raiders coach Jon Gruden likes taking players away from the Chiefs.

Checking in on Chargers WR Mike Williams.

Cowboys LB Sean Lee believes in the team’s plan to keep him healthy.

Breaking down the Giants’ defensive depth charts.

Eagles WR Mack Hollins hopes for bigger things this season.

A recent photo of Washington RB Chris Thompson oversold the size of his upper body.

The Bears have built up the tight end position over the last two years.

The Lions are installing new facets to their running game.

Making the NFL hasn’t changed Packers OL Justin McCray‘s mindset.

The Vikings are adjusting to the new kickoff rules.

Said Falcons linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich of Deion Jones, “There is some stuff that he does in coverage that is freaky and uncommon, that’s best-in-the-league type stuff, but there is also stuff from a fundamental standpoint against the run that he needs to improve on. He understands that, he knows that and is working on it every day.”

Will Panthers WR Devin Funchess hit 1,000 receiving yards this season?

LB Jayrone Elliott is the latest Glenville High alum to join the Saints.

Buccaneers rookie DT Vita Vea is getting tutored by Gerald McCoy.

CB Jamar Taylor hopes he’s found a home with the Cardinals.

The Rams offense was pleased with the start of OTAs.

CB Richard Sherman wrapped up his first week of OTAs as a member of the 49ers.

Seahawks fans descended on Olympia, Washington on Friday.