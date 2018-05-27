Tom Brady gets in a workout, in Monaco

AP

Tom Brady can’t plead the fifth regarding his offseason whereabouts. He’s in Europe, hanging out at the Monaco Grand Prix.

And he’s getting in a workout. Sort of.

Red Bull Racing has posted a video of Brady throwing a football from a mega-yacht to Daniel Ricciardo, who is standing on a small boat roughly the size of The Flying Wasp.

Yes, voluntary workouts are voluntary. But they’re not really voluntary, and Brady knows it. For him to being living it up (and given the heavy ad presence on the video, raking it in) when his football team is trying to get the most out of precious few OTAs in advance of precious few training-camp practices, chances are that coach Bill Belichick will be even more miffed when he sees this.

Chances are that’s exactly the reaction Brady is hoping to provoke.

So while those who like to downplay situations like this while continue to say, “It’s no big deal,” the reality is that 31 starting quarterbacks currently are all in. And one is all out. And he happens to also be the greatest quarterback of all time.