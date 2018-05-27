Tyler Eifert “methodically moving forward” after back surgery

Getty Images

Wide receiver John Ross is doing 11-on-11 work for the Bengals during OTAs, but another player the Bengals are hoping to see play a big role in their offense isn’t quite that far along yet.

Tight end Tyler Eifert played just two games last season before having back surgery and has played in only 24 games over the last four seasons because of injuries, which has the team taking things slowly despite Eifert’s insistence that he could handle a full workload. Eifert is watching 11-on-11 work right now and says he’s on track for a full workload come training camp.

“I feel good. I’m on schedule,” Eifert said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “This has been part of the plan to stay monitored as we progress through here. I don’t want to go out there and have any setbacks or anything, so just methodically moving forward. The plan is to go into camp full speed but there’s nothing keeping me back from doing that right now. It’s part of the plan, or progression.”

Memories of Eifert’s 13 touchdowns in 13 2013 games helped him land another one-year deal in Cincinnati and a healthy campaign would be a boon to the team’s offense. History says the team can’t count too heavily on seeing that happen, however.