Adrian Peterson keeps mentioning Houston as possible fit

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson trains in Houston during the offseason, even opening a megagym in his adopted hometown a couple of years ago. So it’s no surprise the star running back would love to play his 12th season in Houston.

Peterson, 33, mentioned the Texans and four other teams as possible fits in a recent appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live.

“You know obviously I’ve mentioned Houston a couple of times,” Peterson said. “I feel like Green Bay wouldn’t be a bad look as well. Carolina. There’s some options out there. You know Miami. Down there in [Los Angeles]. That would be a nice look, too, with Todd Gurley. You see around the league they have a two-back system. Guys are not really not pounding the ball 20, 30 times a game, so I think that leaves the door open for a couple of opportunities for me.”

Peterson also recently said he would be open to a return to New Orleans.

Peterson has posted his workout videos, hoping teams take notice. In truth, Peterson likely would have interest in any team that shows interest in him.