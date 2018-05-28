Adrian Peterson keeps mentioning Houston as possible fit

Posted by Charean Williams on May 28, 2018, 3:49 PM EDT
Getty Images

Adrian Peterson trains in Houston during the offseason, even opening a megagym in his adopted hometown a couple of years ago. So it’s no surprise the star running back would love to play his 12th season in Houston.

Peterson, 33, mentioned the Texans and four other teams as possible fits in a recent appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live.

“You know obviously I’ve mentioned Houston a couple of times,” Peterson said. “I feel like Green Bay wouldn’t be a bad look as well. Carolina. There’s some options out there. You know Miami. Down there in [Los Angeles]. That would be a nice look, too, with Todd Gurley. You see around the league they have a two-back system. Guys are not really not pounding the ball 20, 30 times a game, so I think that leaves the door open for a couple of opportunities for me.”

Peterson also recently said he would be open to a return to New Orleans.

Peterson has posted his workout videos, hoping teams take notice. In truth, Peterson likely would have interest in any team that shows interest in him.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Adrian Peterson keeps mentioning Houston as possible fit

  1. Time to sign that one day deal up in Minny and call it a career AD. Hopefully you saved your money and have something else you want to do.

  2. For a guy who has made a fortune in this league, coming across as a has been just looking for a job seems sad.

  3. I hear Adrian is one of the “star players” who is planning to boycott the game until Kaep and Reid have jobs. Another one of these “star players” is Dez.

  4. He will get a call. Just not now. He better stay in shape and ready. He will be given a chance when injury creates a need and opening. What team remains unknown for now.

  7. Had he been self-aware and taken a pay cut and reduced role, he could have finished his career in Minnesota. I know its not a fairy tale ending but he could still be on a team and he’d have that “1 team for his whole career” thing which is pretty cool.

  9. 700levelvet says:
    May 28, 2018 at 3:56 pm
    For a guy who has made a fortune in this league, coming across as a has been just looking for a job seems sad.
    ########################

    Not about the money, its about “legacy.” He is at 99 rushing TDs for his career.

    None of the teams he mentioned need him. Really think the Rams need AP mean mugging the coach because he thinks he deserves more carries than Todd Gurley?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!