Cassius Marsh to Patriots fans: Sorry if you can’t handle the truth but that’s how I feel

Getty Images

Former Patriots defensive end Cassius Marsh took some heat from New England fans when he said he’s glad to be with the 49ers because the Patriots don’t have any fun. But unlike some athletes whose words get them in trouble, Marsh isn’t claiming he was taken out of context or misunderstood.

Marsh released a video in which he doubled down on those comments about the Patriots, saying that if New England fans don’t like what he had to say, that’s their problem.

“I just want to address all you Patriots fans who don’t like this new article. I’m sorry to hurt your feelings. Seems to be breaking your heart. But if you can’t handle the truth, stay off my page. Don’t read articles. That’s how I felt. That’s how I still feel and I’m grateful to be away from there, grateful to be where I’m at.”

It’s to Marsh’s credit that he’s not trying to weasel out of his previous comments. Even if, given that Marsh lasted only a couple months in New England before the Patriots cut him, it appears that the Patriots didn’t think much of him, either.