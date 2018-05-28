Continuity has Rams offensive linemen picking up where they left off

Getty Images

The Rams have stability for the first time in a long time. They are not changing cities, training facilities, stadiums, General Managers or head coaches.

“I think that plays a lot into it, being confident and comfortable,” right guard Jamon Brown said, via Myles Simmons of the team website. “Everybody is coming back; we are running some of the same things that we did last year — don’t have to worry about the new systems or the new things that come with a new system. We kind of have that level of comfort to where we’ve been here before; we know some of this. We hear something and it’s like, ‘Oh, we remember this from last year.’ You’re just picking back up on it.”

The Rams also return all five starting offensive linemen, which should help their offense as much as anything they have done this offseason.

Veteran left guard Rodger Saffold likes where the Rams’ line is headed after putting in lots of work in the offseason program.

“We’ve had people that are already shown extreme improvement — Jamon Brown, Rob [Havenstein],” Saffold said. “Just a bunch of the young guys in our line alone have been doing tremendous since coming back for their second year under [Sean] McVay.”