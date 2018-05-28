Darron Lee targets Pro Bowl, All-Pro honors

Getty Images

The Jets’ first-round pick from 2016 has fared far better than their second-round pick. But that’s not really saying much, given that the second-round pick was quarterback Christian Hackenberg.

Linebacker Darron Lee, the first-rounder from two years ago, has appeared in 28 games with 24 starts since arriving in the NFL. He improved in year two, with more tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. He aims to do even more in his third season.

“Absolutely trying to make the Pro Bowl, and have a hell of a year, be All-Pro,” Lee recently told NJ.com. “I’m not trying to be just some regular linebacker here. I’m trying to be the best, one of the best. That’s why I’m here.”

He realizes that his chances of getting to the Pro Bowl will be enhanced if the team is winning more games than the 10 they’ve won over the past two seasons. He also realizes that he needs to generate some (any) statistics in one key category.

“I’ve got to get some picks,” Lee said. “That’s going to be my main focus this year. I definitely had a way better second year. I think I’ve used those first two years to just absorb what I could do better. Now, I can really, really hone in.”

Lee also is saying more on the field than he has during his first two seasons, making play calls during last week’s OTAs.

“That’s exactly what they want me to do,” Lee said. “I was vocal last year, but it was hard, because Demario [Davis] had been here before. So it was kind of hard to really do that, because he already knew it. But I was still vocal out there. I already am more vocal [this year]. It’s already been put into action.”

The real action comes in little more than three months. If Lee can put it all together, and if the Jets can win games, Lee could begin fulfilling his big-picture professional goals.