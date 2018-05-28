Dez Bryant posts, deletes that he wants to play for the 49ers

Getty Images

As former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant looks for his next team, he currently has one team in mind.

Over the weekend, Dez answered a fan’s question regarding which team he’d like to play for with one word: 49ers.

NinersNation.com has the indisputable visual evidence. And although Bryant quickly deleted the message, the fact that he put it out there says something about his current mindset.

The 49ers, who have shown no interest in Bryant, currently have 11 receivers on the roster, led by veterans Pierre Garςon and Marquise Goodwin. If Bryant can play like he did in past years with the Cowboys, and if he could quickly pick up the Kyle Shanahan offense, Bryant could add to the team’s passing game.

But with offseason workouts moving toward their conclusion, the longer it takes for Bryant to land in San Francisco (or anywhere) will make it harder for him to have an immediate impact.

Since Bryant was released on April 13, only the Ravens have demonstrated significant interest in signing him. The lack of interest could have something to do with multiple members of the Cowboys’ organization publicly questioning whether he can still get open and make plays. It also may have something to do with Dez’s reputation for being emotional at all times, and even more emotional when things don’t go his way.

Chances are that, as he tries to get up to speed with a new team, things won’t be going his way very often. Which could make it much harder for him to have a positive impact in a new city.