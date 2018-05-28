Falcons think move back to defensive end will lead to “fresher” Vic Beasley

Getty Images

Vic Beasley was asked to make a move from defensive end to linebacker this season that led to a drop in his pass rushing impact, but Beasley said he was fine with doing it because it was for “the betterment of the team and what the team needed most at that moment.”

That move has been reversed this season as the Falcons try to get Beasley back to causing the kind of havoc he did with 15.5 sacks during the 2016 season. There will be no more dropping in coverage for Beasley, who listed more sacks and “more plays in the backfield” among the things he’s expecting this time around.

Defensive line coach Bryant Young also thinks there will be more energy.

“It frees him up to play more first- or second-down nickel and be available in that way and be fresher during the course of the game,” Young said, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “Not that he couldn’t handle it because I thought he did a good job of handling the [strongside linebacker position] and playing defensive end. Just having him available to play more reps at defensive end will be good for us.”

Duke Riley and De'Vondre Campbell are expected to join Deion Jones as the starters at linebacker while 2017 first-rounder Takkarist McKinley will pair with Beasley as edge rushers up front.