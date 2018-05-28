Former Raiders first-round draft pick Bob Buczkowski dies

AP

Bob Buczkowski, a first-round draft pick of the Raiders in 1986 who had a disappointing NFL career and trouble off the field, has died at the age of 54.

Buczkowski was found dead in his home in Monroesville, Pennsylvania. No cause of death has been identified, but authorities say there was no sign of foul play or suicide. Authorities said he had heart problems and diabetes, and had battled leukemia.

After a good college career as a defensive end at the University of Pittsburgh, Buczkowski was selected by the Raiders with the 24th overall pick in the 1986 NFL draft. But he missed his entire rookie season, played in just two games for the Raiders the next year, and was released after that. He played a couple more seasons with the Cardinals and Browns but was never an effective player.

Following his NFL career, Buczkowski found himself in trouble with the law and was accused of running a prostitution ring out of his parents’ house. He pleaded guilty to two counts of promoting prostitution, six counts of possessing and dealing cocaine and other charges in 2007.