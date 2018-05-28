Harbaugh: New helmet rule will affect only five percent of coaches

Posted by Mike Florio on May 28, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
Getty Images

At a time when some are concerned that the NFL’s broad new rule against lowering the helmet to initiate contact will dramatically change the game, one head coach believes it will dramatically affect a small handful of coaches only.

The helmet rule is going to be a great rule,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh recently said. “That’s a direction that we coach — we already coach that way to get it out of the game. I think 95 percent of the coaches in this league coach that way, and the other five percent have to get on board. The helmet is a protective device; it’s not a weapon.”

Harbaugh didn’t name names as to which coaches coach that the helmet should be used as a weapon. It would be nice to know who they are, both so that they can be outed and so that their team’s compliance (or not) with the rule can be monitored.

Coached or not, plenty of players have been using the helmet as a weapon, ever since the hard plastic shells were first affixed to players’ heads. It’s kind of amazing that it took the NFL this long to prohibit players from making themselves into projectiles with inflexible caps.

Regardless, if the game ends up looking and feeling significantly different because of the rule, fans could end up looking and feeling differently about the sport.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Harbaugh: New helmet rule will affect only five percent of coaches

  1. I respect John Harbaugh, but I really think he’s naive if he thinks the new rule won’t dramatically impact the game. NFL refs are already in over their heads trying to separate clean hard hits from illegal helmet contact. It’s only going to get worse with stricter rules, every hard hit will be flagged.

  3. “It would be nice to know who they are, both so that they can be outed and so that their team’s compliance (or not) with the rule can be monitored.”

    Oh please. So Harbaugh could name any 5 coaches he dislikes without any evidence they’re doing what he claims and they should be investigated? Really? What happens if a coach you don’t like accuses Harbaugh of some violation without any evidence? Would he get investigated too?

  4. I was really looking forward to the season. Was starting to make plans for the games already. This is a new year for me with how and who I’m spending my games with. I really hope this doesn’t ruin the season I’m really looking forward to watching. The catch rule was a nightmare. If this is anything like that every single game will be stopped every other play! It’s not going to be about safety. It will just be one bad call after another. Of course on more teams than others too since there won’t be any consistent type of play to call.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!