Has Tom Brady simply had enough of Bill Belichick?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 28, 2018, 8:28 AM EDT
When Seth Wickersham of ESPN reported back in January that serious cracks had developed in the perennially successful relationship between Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, it seemed odd to think that something that had worked so well for 18 years would suddenly not be working.

But something’s missing all right, as evidenced by the fact that Brady isn’t working. With every other starting quarterback fully engaged in his team’s offseason program, Brady remains absent, possibly for a variety of reasons that include his low pay in relation to the dramatic increase in the market since he signed his most recent deal, the still-unexplained decision to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler for Super Bowl LII (possibly keeping Brady from a sixth ring despite throwing for 505 yards that day), and the reality that nearly two decades of dealing with Belichick may be much more than enough.

Despite having a reputation for being loose and funny when away from football, Belichick has always been all business when it comes to the game that he coaches. He keeps all players beyond arm’s length, because he knows that, throughout their careers, he’ll have to make detached, objective, emotionless decisions regarding whether to keep them around. For almost all of them, at some point the decision will be to move on.

From the moment Tom Brady became the starter, Brady has been dreading the moment that Belichick decides to do to Brady what Belichick did to Drew Bledsoe after Brady became an unlikely Super Bowl champion in early 2002. And Brady consistently has taken less than he could have gotten not just to ensure that more cash and cap space will be available for other players but to help ensure that Belichick will never decide in any given offseason that it makes sense to dump Brady’s contract for a younger and cheaper player.

After 18 years of it, Brady possibly has decided that he’s done tiptoeing around the guy whom Bill Parcells dubbed “Doom” because of his fatalistic demeanor.

Remember when Richard Sherman suggested that Pete Carroll’s routine had gotten stale and tired? Sherman had been dealing with Carroll, who is the anti-Doom, since 2011 — a full eleven years after Brady became introduced to Belichick and his methods. The fact that Brady possibly has decided after 18 years that he’s had enough doom and gloom is far less significant than the fact that it took him a full 18 years of coexisting with Belichick to get to this point.

Suddenly, Brady seems to be giving off the “life’s too short to waste on you” vibe toward Belichick. For now, Brady is manifesting those apparent feelings by staying away. But what happens when he shows up?

Will Brady be as deferential as he always has been? Will there be even more friction, especially if Belichick tries to needle him about not being present for OTAs?

Many think the intrigue will be over when Brady finally reports for mandatory minicamp and/or training camp. It could be that the fun will only be beginning.

10 responses to “Has Tom Brady simply had enough of Bill Belichick?

  5. This all started when the Pats let Brady push them into trading Garoppolo. If Jimmy were in the Patriots’ OTAs, Brady would have to be there. He couldn’t let his successor get all the reps, so he’d be in camp and none of this would be happening. Kraft did this to himself.

  6. Its not just Crybaby Tommy, EVERYONE has had enough of the cheating Bill Belichik.
    FYI, everyone is also pretty sick of the whining from Tommy

  7. Groan. Because the Pats reached the SB and because the sore media and the legion of haters all want “proof” the dynasty is over, they all overlook the Pats were one of the most banged up teams of 2017 even before the season started. 17 guys IR, most of them starters including Edelman, Hightower and 4 starting D-line – plus others out, plus the sudden late-preseason loss of their best defender, Ninkovich.

    On any other team 2017 would have been written off, on the Pats it came within a Hail Mary of another SB title. And but for an illegal formation being allowed on the Philly Special, it could have been a 6th ring and a 180-degree different media narrative.

  8. If there’s one thing that I’m sure of, it’s that Brady is too smart & shrewd to do anything in this matter that could possibly negatively impact his post-NFL plans for a successful career in national politics.

  9. I’m still going with Tom wants to spend a bit more time with his young family after 18 seasons of a May-Feb grind. He will play out his existing contract, retire after 2019, and have his statue erected. It’s been a pretty good run.

  10. I doubt Brady wants his legacy tainted with this kind of nonsense, expect him to be in the groove with the team ASAP if only to stop the nonsense stories.

