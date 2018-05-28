Jordan Hicks doing individual drills after last October’s Achilles tear

Getty Images

The Eagles aren’t as deep at linebacker as they were at the beginning of the offseason, but there’s some apparently good news at the position.

Via Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, linebacker Jordan Hicks was back doing individual drills during recent OTA practices.

Hicks tore his Achilles on Oct. 23 against Washington, so having him up and moving to that degree is an encouraging sign.

The Eagles released veteran Mychal Kendricks the same day free agent pickup Paul Worrilow suffered a torn ACL in practice, so having Hicks back and moving’s a good sign.