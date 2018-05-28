Matthew Stafford: Will be fun to see how tight end competition shakes out

Getty Images

There wasn’t much surprise when the Lions cut 2014 first-round pick Eric Ebron this offseason.

The tight end had four inconsistent seasons in Detroit and he was set to make $8.25 million under the terms of his fifth-year option, which the Lions exercised in 2017 in hopes that Ebron’s play made it more difficult to move on without him.

Surprising or not, the move leaves the Lions with an opening at tight end on the first team. They signed former Seahawk Luke Willson and former Falcon Levine Toilolo to go with 2017 fourth-round pick Michael Roberts for a competition that quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking forward to watching.

“You know, I think we’ve got a lot of talented guys in that room, honestly,” Stafford said, via the team’s website. “I think it’s going to be a fun spring and into summer to see kind of how that shakes out. They’re all working extremely hard. You know, really all of them learning a system that’s still somewhat new to them.”

General Manager Bob Quinn talked up Roberts’ “versatility to contribute in the passing game as a receiver, in protection, as well as his role last year was really probably one of our better blockers on the line of scrimmage.” He only caught four passes as a rookie, however, while Willson and Toilolo had 27 between them.

Ebron had 53 catches last year, so there would seem to be a big opportunity for someone’s numbers to go way up if they give Stafford the fun he’s looking for in the coming months.