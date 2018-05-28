Minnesota Congressman boycotting NFL over anthem rule

May 28, 2018
Five days after the NFL tried to solve the anthem issue, it continues to be obvious that the NFL found a way to make things worse.

Already, two members of Congress on opposite sides of the anthem debate have chastised the NFL for its decision.

On Saturday, New York Representative Peter King complained about Jets CEO Christopher Johnson’s decision to foot the bill for any fines imposed on players who protest in violation of the new rule, which requires players unwilling to stand to stay in the locker room. Now, Minnesota Representative Keith Ellison has declared that he will ignore the NFL for stifling the players’ right to protest.

“Friends who know me, know that I love football,” Ellison said on Twitter, via TheHill.com. “But I won’t be watching this NFL season because of the unfair cowardly and idiotic kneeling ban. #BoycottNFL.

And so it will likely continue, with those opposed to the protests finding fault with certain aspects of the NFL’s new anthem policy and those who support the right to protest finding fault with other aspects of the NFL new anthem policy. As NFL P.R. gaffes go, this one could ending up being one of the worst in recent years, and that’s saying something.

