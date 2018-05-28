Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Remembering former Bills T Bob Kalsu, who died serving the country in the Vietnam War.

Albert Wilson is learning from his fellow Dolphins wide receivers.

Patriots rookies took a break from watching film by taking in a movie.

Jets LB Darron Lee is trying to take the next step in his growth as a player.

The Ravens are in favor of the new kickoff rules.

Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap doesn’t like questions about how much he benches.

Browns QB (and Oklahoma alum) Baker Mayfield took a shot at Marcus Smart of the Celtics (and Oklahoma State) for flopping in Game Seven.

G Ramon Foster and WR Darrius Heyward-Bey have become two of the longest-serving Steelers.

Tyrann Mathieu likes focusing on safety with the Texans.

The Colts say they’re not paying attention to outside expectations.

Jimmy Smith thinks the Jaguars picked a good wideout in D.J. Chark.

The Titans have asked their veterans to set the tone for rookies.

How much will RB Royce Freeman do for the Broncos as a rookie?

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is doing some political fundraising.

Assessing the impact of Chargers TE Hunter Henry‘s injury.

Raiders rookie DE Arden Key hopes to make coach Jon Gruden proud.

Setting expectations for Cowboys WR Michael Gallup‘s rookie season.

How much have the Giants upgraded their talent?

Updating the status of Eagles players recovering from injuries.

Washington RB Derrius Guice is adjusting to life as a professional.

The Bears still have plans for TE Dion Sims.

Where do the Lions stand among their peers at this point in the offseason?

Finding new energy around the Packers thanks to the arrival of new players.

Is there reason for concern about the chemistry between Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and the team’s receivers?

Bug Howard is looking for a spot in the Panthers receiving corps.

A donor to Saints QB Drew Brees‘ foundation will win the chance to catch passes from Brees at a practice.

Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht thinks the team can make a quick turnaround.

Cardinals DT Corey Peters predicts good things for Robert Nkemdiche this season.

WR Cooper Kupp has high expectations for the Rams offense.

Super Bowl talk comes up around 49ers practices.

A list of observations from Seahawks OTAs.