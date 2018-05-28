Quinten Rollins in for a battle to make Packers’ roster at cornerback

Getty Images

Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins, who tore his right Achilles in an October game against the Vikings, is back practicing on a limited basis.

“It feels good,” Rollins said, via Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I didn’t have no setbacks since I started rehabbing. I’m day by day still with it, and every day is different. I’m just trying to take it one day at a time.”

Rollins, 25, faces a tough battle to make the roster. The Packers drafted cornerbacks with their first two choices, taking Louisville’s Jaire Alexander in the first round and Iowa’s Josh Jackson in the second after trading Damarious Randall to the Browns earlier this year.

“That’s just the nature of the business,” Rollins said. “It’s part of football. You’re always trying to find the next person up. I understand the business. You can’t get your feelings tied up in that.”

Alexander, Jackson and Kevin King, a second-round pick in 2017, are locks to make the roster. The Packers brought in veteran Tramon Williams and re-signed Davon House. Lenzy Pipkins, Josh Hawkins, Demetri Goodson, Donatello Brown and Herb Waters also are competing for jobs.

Cohen asked Rollins about the prospect of moving to safety, but Rollins rejected the idea. New General Manager Brian Gutekunst also has faith in Rollins’ ability to play cornerback, if Rollins can stay healthy.

Rollins has never played a full 16-game schedule, seeing action in 33 games in his first three seasons.

“It was unfortunate the injury he had, and you’re always waiting to see guys come back and where they’re at from those kinds of injuries,” Gutekunst said. “He’s another guy that needs to play. Obviously playing one season of college football he had some really good moments early before he got hurt the last couple years, but he needs to play. He needs experience. He needs to grow. We’re looking forward to getting him back.”