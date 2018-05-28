Raiders to Golden Knights: Just win the Stanley Cup, baby

Getty Images

After the Raiders struck a deal to move to Las Vegas, the owner of the NHL’s Golden Knights didn’t exactly greet them with open arms.

Bill Foley said he thought there were better ways for the city to spend hundreds of millions of dollars than by building a stadium for the Raiders before ending his comments by saying it wasn’t his decision “so I welcome them.” Foley’s team became the first pro team in the big four sports to call Las Vegas home this year and their season is set to continue on Monday in Game One of the Stanley Cup finals against the Capitals.

Foley’s reaction to the Raiders move isn’t stopping them from throwing their support behind their future neighbors. As noted by Arash Markazi of ESPN, the team took out a full-page ad in the Las Vegas Review-Journal to channel the late Al Davis and urge the Golden Knights to “Just win, baby.”

Markazi adds that Raiders owner Mark Davis is expected to be in attendance of Monday’s game. He was also courtside for Sunday’s inaugural home game for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces after the team took out a similar ad welcoming the team to town. That game took place at Mandalay Bay, which is across a freeway from where the stadium the Raiders will call home in 2020.