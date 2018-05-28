Russell Wilson: “Definitely more on table” offensively with Brian Schottenheimer

AP

The Seahawks have a new offensive coordinator for the first time since the 2011 season as they hired Brian Schottenheimer to take over for Darrell Bevell after Bevell’s long run on Pete Carroll’s staff.

The change isn’t a major one for players knew to the organization, but veterans like quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Doug Baldwin will have some adjustments to make. Baldwin said “you can be fearful of it or you can be excited about it” last week and that he’s chosen the excited path because of the chance to put “something together special again.”

Wilson calls Schottenheimer, who was a coordinator for the Jets and Rams before spending the last two years as a quarterbacks coach with the Colts, “a great teacher” and shares Baldwin’s feelings about what the coach’s lessons can mean for the unit.

“It’s definitely some added stuff for sure, there’s definitely more on the plate,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “We’ve always had a lot of information, but it’s even more. But that’s OK. I’m ready for more and more and just continue to see how far we can take it. I think we’re going to have a great offense, I really do.”

The Seahawks made another big change to their offensive staff when they hired Mike Solari as the new offensive line coach after disappointing work from the unit under Tom Cable. If Solari can get better results, it would do a lot to help Schottenheimer look good in his first year on the new job.