Tyrann Mathieu likes having defined role in Texans’ secondary

While Tyrann Mathieu played a lot of roles for the Cardinals, serving as a hybrid safety-cornerback-nickel-linebacker role, he has a defined position at strong safety for the Texans.

“Yeah, it definitely helps me slow things down,” Mathieu said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Just focusing on one position, trying to be the best at that, rather than just being good at everything. So, I think it’s important for me to just embrace it like I have been and just trying to continue to grow as a safety.”

Mathieu, 26, made the All-Pro team in 2015. In his five seasons in Arizona, he made 303 tackles, 11 interceptions, 41 passes defended, 28 tackles for losses, four sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Houston signed him to a one-year, $7.5 million deal in March, expecting Mathieu to bring a physical presence to the secondary.

“Well, I take great pride in really every aspect of my game,” Mathieu said. “Then, the physicality, obviously I have this little man syndrome so, being physical is part of my nature. It’s definitely a part of how I play.”