A Cavs title would leave Damarious Randall with a lot of shopping to do

Getty Images

Safety Damarious Randall was traded from the Packers to the Browns this offseason, but he hasn’t switched his basketball rooting allegiances to his new city.

Randall tweeted over the weekend that he was happy the Cavaliers beat the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals so that he’d have a chance to attend games against Stephen Curry and the Warriors during the NBA Finals. Specifically, he wrote that he’d watch Curry light up the Cavs and, as you’d imagine, that didn’t win him too much praise from fans in his new town.

Should the Cavs prove Randall wrong, those fans stand to benefit. Randall tweeted that he’ll buy a jersey for everyone who retweeted his post if Cleveland prevails in the series, which starts in Oakland on Thursday. When someone replied that there is “zero chance” he delivers, Randall replied by writing there’s a “100 percent” chance he comes through.

There have been more than 121,000 retweets as of the writing of this post. Prices of jerseys vary, but Randall would be on the hook for more than $6 million if he could work out a bulk deal at $50 a pop.

Of course, the Cavs will have to win in order for that to happen and Randall’s not the only one who thinks that’s an unlikely outcome. The Warriors opened as -1000 favorites at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas and are massive favorites across the board as they try for a third title in four years.