A.J. Bouye back with Jaguars this week

Cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey didn’t join the Jaguars for their first week of OTAs, but Bouye was back with the team when they returned to voluntary work on Tuesday.

Bouye said at a press conference that he had communicated to coaches about having things he needed to take care of away from the team last week and that he thought about joining Ramsey this week for workouts with Ramsey’s father before deciding to head to Jacksonville.

“I have respect for all the coaches and all the strength coaches, but I knew what I needed to work on,” Bouye said. “Stuff that happened at the end of last year kinda motivated me so I just needed extra time to myself and my family to work on that.”

Bouye didn’t divulge too many details about what motivated him, but did recount part of a conversation with Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pro Bowl about what Brown saw as differences in their two meetings last year. Bouye said Brown made better adjustments than he did and talked about “staying stronger at the top of the route” as one of his goals for the coming season.