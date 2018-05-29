Bills’ Charles Clay eating healthier, urging young players to do the same

Getty Images

Bills tight end Charles Clay missed three games last season with a knee injury, and during that time off he thought about ways he could get healthier. His top conclusion: Eat less sugar.

Clay told the Buffalo News that he’s been experimenting with different nutrition plans during his NFL career, but he’s taken eating properly particularly seriously since that injury nine months ago. He’s also been trying to tell young teammates to take their nutrition seriously — not that they often listen.

“It took me awhile to realize how big of a role food played in the way your body feels and things like that,” Clay said. “That’s just something, as you go on, you kind of learn. You get young guys who come in here, you try to tell them, ‘Man, you shouldn’t be eating that.’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ I had guys early on tell me that it was something that I had to kind of try to experiment with. As you get older, your needs change, so you just have change what you do.”

Clay has also cut out red meat and started eating more plant-based food. He briefly tried going vegan, but that lasted less than a month, and he now eats chicken and fish. He said he’s been feeling great in Organized Team Activities and feels primed for an outstanding season. Clay led the Bills in receiving yards last year, and they’d be thrilled to see a healthier Clay have an even bigger year in 2018.