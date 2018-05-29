Brandon Marshall joins the Seahawks

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 29, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
In 12 NFL seasons, Brandon Marshall has never been to the playoffs.

Now, he’s joining a team that would conceivably give him a chance.

Marshall sent out word via Instagram today that he had joined the Seahawks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that it’s a one-year deal, worth a maximum of $2 million if he hits all his incentives.

The 34-year-old wide receiver was released by the Giants this offseason, after playing just five games last year because of an ankle injury. He’s a few years removed from peak productivity, but caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Jets in 2015.

The Seahawks are in the midst of a considerable retooling, and clearly needed to reinforce their offense after a number of offseason departures including wide receiver Paul Richardson.

9 responses to “Brandon Marshall joins the Seahawks

  2. no bad move by marshall. hes not gonna get any stats. hes still got some left in the tank, and wilson is a good qb. but id say all marshall has got left at this point is the ability to go up and snag jump balls on the sidelines. what is wilsons worst throw? his floater.
    jimmy graham didnt catch a single one of those in three years for seahawks

  6. I’ll take it – we could use a big body at WR – even if he’s a possession receiver only – there’s value there.

  8. The Seahawks peaked just before the int that cost them SB XLIX and they have been on a downward trend since. While BM can not reverse that trend, he may slow it down.

  9. niners816 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 2:41 pm
    ______

    if niner816 says it over and over again it must be true. Why play the games. Season’s already over. The scrubby seahawks will have to settle for 2-14 with their only two W’s coming against the team theyve beat 10 times in a row, the niners.

