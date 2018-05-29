Brandon Marshall joins the Seahawks

Getty Images

In 12 NFL seasons, Brandon Marshall has never been to the playoffs.

Now, he’s joining a team that would conceivably give him a chance.

Marshall sent out word via Instagram today that he had joined the Seahawks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that it’s a one-year deal, worth a maximum of $2 million if he hits all his incentives.

The 34-year-old wide receiver was released by the Giants this offseason, after playing just five games last year because of an ankle injury. He’s a few years removed from peak productivity, but caught 109 passes for 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Jets in 2015.

The Seahawks are in the midst of a considerable retooling, and clearly needed to reinforce their offense after a number of offseason departures including wide receiver Paul Richardson.