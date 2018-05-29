Bucs G.M. to shave his head for charity

AP

General Managers in the NFL are used to giving haircuts, when it’s time to trim payroll, at least.

This time, Bucs G.M. Jaosn Licht will be taking a literal haircut, to help raise money for charity.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Licht has promised to shave his head if the team can raise $100,000 for the “Cut For The Cure” campaign to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

The Bucs raised $40,000 two years ago and $75,000 last year, so they have some work to do if they want to see Licht clean-shaven.

Players have gotten their heads shaved or hair colored as part of the campaign in years past, but they at least get to wear a helmet to work.